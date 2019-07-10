Posted on Jul 10, 2019

Obituary: Garland H. Pilliar

Garland H. Pilliar, known by most as “Gar” passed away in his sleep May 19th, 2019. He was born in Salinas, CA, December 27, 1939. He was preceded in death by his parents Mark H. Pilliar and Bernice E. Pilliar, his stepmother, Laverne J. Pilliar (Chism), his brother Edward V. Pilliar and sister Marlyn B. Pilliar. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Navy, honorably discharged in 1961. He became a carpenter, just like his dad and his Grampa, receiving his journeyman certificate. In 1983 his carpenter skills brought him to Quincy, WA which is when he met Roxie. They married on December 27, 1984 (on his birthday which he said was to help him remember their anniversary).

One of his most favorite things to do was volunteer at the local museum, especially creating what he called the “manly men” team which he met monthly to work at the museum enjoying doughnuts afterward. He recently was awarded the Board of Director Emeritus award in recognition of two decades of outstanding service by the Quincy Valley Historical Society and Museum, an award he was very proud of. He was also very proud to be involved with the local American Legion and VFW along with being a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. He was a man of many talents, carpenter, musician, genealogist, friend to many, Dad and husband and he loved his family with all of his heart. He lived an amazing life. He was an upbeat guy with a great sense of humor and will be greatly missed!

Survivors include his wife, Roxie Lee Anderson-Pilliar, daughters, Pamela Harper (Chuck) and Stefany Pilliar-Mackey (Cindy). Sons, Jim Benefiel (Nicole) and Jerry Benefiel (Marci). Grandchildren Matthew Harper, Stacy Cumings, Joshua and Sarah Trayer, Colby Benefiel, Nikole Westcott, Carter Iverson, and five great grandchildren. Sister-in-law, Marlene Pilliar and three nieces. Stepbrothers, Richard and David Chism.

In lieu of flowers, please donate toward the museum in his honor. Join us for a celebration of life well lived on July 13, 2019 at the Quincy Museum at 2:00 p.m.