Posted on Jun 5, 2019

Obituary: Garland H. Pilliar

Garland H. Pilliar, known by most as “Gar,” passed away in his sleep May 19, 2019.

He was born in Salinas, California, December 27, 1939.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mark H. Pillar and Bernice E. Pillar, his step-mother Laverne J. Pillar (Chism), his brother Edward V. Pillar and sister Marlyn B. Pillar.

After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1961. He became a carpenter, just like his dad and his grandpa, receiving his journeyman certificate. In 1983, his carpenter skills brought him to Quincy, Washington, which is when he met Roxie. They married on December 27, 1984, (on his birthday, which he said was to help him remember their anniversary).

One of his most favorite things to do was to volunteer at the local museum, especially creating what he called the “manly men” team, which met monthly to work at the museum, enjoying doughnuts afterward. He recently was awarded the Board of Director Emeritus award by the Quincy Valley Historical Society and Museum in recognition of two decades of outstanding service, an award he was very proud of. He was also very proud to be involved with the local American Legion and VFW, along with being a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. He was a man of many talents, carpenter, musician, genealogist, friend to many, Dad and husband, and he loved his family with all of his heart. He lived an amazing life. He was an upbeat guy with a great sense of humor and will be greatly missed!

Survivors include his wife, Roxie Lee Anderson-Pillar; daughters Pamela Harper (Chuck) and Stefany Pillar-Mackey (Cindy); sons Jim Benefiel (Nicole) and Jerry Benefiel (Marci); grandchildren Mathew Harper, Stacy Cumings, Joshua and Sarah Trayer, Colby Benefiel, Nikole Westcott, and Carter Iverson; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Marlene Pillar; three nieces; and stepbrothers Richard and David Chism.

In lieu of flowers, please donate toward the museum in his honor. Join us for a celebration of life well lived on July 13, 2019, at the Quincy museum, time to be announced.