Posted on Jan 9, 2020

Obituary: Goldie L. (Skellenger) Nolan

Goldie L. (Skellenger) Nolan passed away early December 19, 2019. She was born April 9, 1929 to Esther and Paul Skellenger in Plentywood, Montana. Goldie, the oldest of four children, was raised near her grandparents and many extended family members. Goldie loved telling a story that at age six she was asked to sing “You Are My Sunshine” on the radio for which she was paid a “whole quarter.” At age six Goldie her family and extended family moved to Bend, Oregon.

Goldie met her future husband William on a double blind date and decided they liked each other more than their dates. They were married Nov. 20, 1949 at Redmond Community Church, Redmond Oregon. Shortly after marrying, Goldie and William moved to Packwood, Washington where Goldie worked at the Post Office and William worked in the saw mill. In 1953, the family moved to Quincy, Washington to farm, where they farmed until retiring.

Goldie and William raised their children Greg, David, Roger and Sandra in the George/Quincy area. Goldie enjoyed hiking, gold prospecting, gardening, sewing, teaching 4-H sewing, square dancing and taking the kids to their various sports activities. Goldie and her family became members of Christ The Savior Lutheran Church of George, Washington in 1965. She held several offices over the years and also sang in the church choir, taught Sunday school and vacation bible school. Goldie also loved quilting with her friends at church where they donated the quilts to the veterans and the needy. While quilting Goldie loved to try out her Norwegian accent telling her latest Norwegian jokes to her dear friends.

Goldie was preceded in death by her parents, husband William, her siblings Gordon D. Skellenger, Paulette Joy, Donald D. Gaines, her son Greg Nolan, grand daughter’s Audra Nolan-Wilson and Katie Nolan.

Goldie is survived by son Roger Nolan, son David (Darla) Nolan and their children Jason (Raeben) Nolan and children Orion and Persey. Heidi Nolan and daughter Arya. Mindy (Justin) Porter and children Isaac and Elijah. Sheri (Kevin) Peterman and children Nolan and Iris. Daughter-in-law Sherrie Nolan, her son Todd and family, Grandson Donavan Nolan and children Austin, Gareth, Kethry and Tarma. Grandson Jeremy (Tammy) Nolan and children Becca and TJ. Also, Daughter Sandra (Grant) Smith and her children, John McKinney and daughter Shawna Martindale her children Natalie and Falyn Hernandez and Alexis (Zac) Trower and Kenna.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Jan. 18, 2020 at Christ The Savior Lutheran Church in George, Washington. Please join us for a potluck luncheon following the service, bringing a hot dish or side dish would be greatly appreciated.