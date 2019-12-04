Posted on Dec 4, 2019

Obituary: Henry Daniel Neumann

Henry Daniel Neumann

Henry Daniel “Dan” Neumann passed away November 22, 2019, in Quincy, Washington. He was born September 8, 1926, to Henry M. and Catherine (Desmond) Neumann in Ancon, Panama Canal Zone. A proud “Zonian,” he loved to share stories about his childhood exploring the jungles and beaches of Panama, often “embellishing” for the joy of his grandchildren. He enjoyed summer visits to his grandparent’s farm near Kenosha, Wisconsin.

In 1944, he graduated from Balboa High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was trained as a radio operator and spent the remainder of WWII stationed in the Canal Zone (just a few blocks from the family home). He was honorably discharged in 1946 and enrolled in Canal Zone Junior College, graduating in 1948. In 1949, he moved to Lawrence, Kansas, to attend the University of Kansas school of Engineering and Architecture, earning his degree in 1953. While at the university, he joined the Air Force R.O.T.C. and remained a Reserve Officer until retiring in 1986 with the rank of Major. In 1955, he moved to Quincy, Washington, working first for the U.S. Department of Agriculture: Soil Conservation Service and later for the U.S. Department of the Interior: Bureau of Reclamation Irrigation Division. He took great pride in his work as an engineer and project geologist on the Columbia Basin Project, ground water and drainage branch.

In 1960, he married the love of his life, Margaret M. Hale. After his retirement from the Bureau in 1983, Dan and Marge filled their days with their shared joy of gardening, traveling and spending time with family. They were known for jumping in the car and driving to places across the U.S. and Canada. They enjoyed many activities of the Retired Officers Association. Dan’s Catholic faith was very important to him, and he was an active member of St. Pius X Catholic Parish and of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed religious pilgrimages to Medjugorje, Lourdes, Israel and Spain. He often volunteered at the Quincy Food Bank, where visiting with the customers was his favorite part. No one was ever a stranger to Dan. He loved spending time surrounded by family and was always the first to volunteer when a family member or neighbor needed help. He was an avid reader, sports fan “Rock Chalk Jayhawks!” and appreciated all styles of music and dancing. Dan was known for his kindness and infectious laughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Catherine; wife, Margaret; brother John Neumann; and many sisters and brothers-in-law.

He is survived by his daughter Linda (John) Couture; grandchildren Daniel (Lyliane) Couture, Holly Cook, Fr. Patrick Couture S.J. and Megan (Robert) Couture-Bates; great-grandchildren Olivia (Skyler) Soliai Dunkin, Delaney Cook and David Couture; great-great-granddaughter Audrey Soliai Dunkin; siblings Sr. Eileen Neumann FSPA, Edwin Neumann, Rosemary Pappe, sister-in-law Doloris Fortier; and dozens of niece and nephews.

Holy Rosary will be held Friday, December 6, at 4:30 p.m., and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 7, at 10:00 a.m. at St Pius X Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Quincy Community Food Bank.

Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.