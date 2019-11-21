Posted on Nov 21, 2019

Obituary: Hilda C. Gonzalez

Hilda C. Gonzalez

October 21, 1955 –

October 21, 2019



Hilda C. Gonzalez, 64, was received by her Lord and Savior on October 21, 2019. She was born in Soap Lake, Washington, on October 21, 1955, to Apolinar (Paul) and Marina C. Gonzalez. Hilda attended school in Quincy and Ephrata, Washington, graduating in Ephrata in 1975. She attended Everest College, graduating from the MAA Program in 2009.

Hilda moved to Federal Way, Washington, and worked for King County for over 27 years. She was a very hard working and dedicated employee. She enjoyed life to the fullest and was loved and respected by all who knew her. Her time off from work was spent enjoying the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. She was an avid hiker, runner, and bicyclist.

Hilda is survived by her siblings Alicia Gonzalez, Moses Lake, Washington; Rogelio A. Gonzalez, Tacoma, Washington; and Matilde Robledo, Moses Lake. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends who cherished her for her sense of fun and life of adventure. Hilda was a terrific sister, auntie and wonderful friend to many, many people.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Roberto Gonzalez and Ricardo Gonzalez.

Funeral services were held at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Quincy, Washington, on Nov. 8, 2019.