Posted on Jan 15, 2020

Obituary: Jerry E. Esposito

On Dec. 4, 2019, we said goodbye to our beloved Jerry after a strong fight with Early-Onset Familial Alzheimer Disease. Jerry E. Esposito, lovingly nicknamed “B.J.” and “Bogee”, passed peacefully in his sleep at the age of 38. Jerry was born on Aug. 11, 1981 in Moses Lake, WA. Jerry was the second child to Charlene “Renee” Esposito and Anthony “Tuck” Esposito. Jerry was an altar boy at St. Pius X Catholic church, he also attended and graduated from Quincy High School in 1999. While at QHS he played football and sang in Spectrum (Go Jacks!). After high school he attended courses at Big Bend Community College.

Jerry had a big heart, a huge smile that would light up the room and a laugh that was infectious, especially if he was listening to or playing music. His biggest passion in life was for music… loud music! He loved to sing and write songs, he was always singing. His prized possession was his DJ equipment, which he used to entertain at clubs and friend’s parties. He was at his best and happiest during those times.

He even learned how to play the harmonica after one was gifted to him. Jerry always made time for his friends and loved hanging out and playing cribbage. He especially enjoyed his talks with his buddy Red. Jerry’s affection for fast cars was a love/hobby that lasted throughout his life.

Jerry is survived by his mother Renee Esposito, brother Tony Esposito, Tony’s wife Nancy, niece Mahlia, nephews Amit, Giovanni and Kai, beloved grandfather Jerry Springfield, and lifelong best friend Janelle Jirak-Sorensen; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was very loyal and loving to his family and adored being Uncle Jerry to Amit, Mahlia, Gio and Kai. Jerry is preceded in death by his father Anthony Esposito and beloved grandmother Rose Springfield.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday March 7 at the Moose in Quincy. His family would like to thank all of Jerry’s caregivers and the staff at Hospice for their loving care.