Posted on Aug 28, 2019

Obituary: John (Jack) Keilman

John (Jack) Keilman passed away peacefully July 8, 2019, at the Dungeness Memory Care Home in Sequim, Washington. He was born in Seaton, Illinois, June 15, 1922, to Blaine and Melba Keilman. He was one of four children.

Jack grew up in Seaton, Illinois, graduating from Seaton High School in 1940. He married his wife Harriet in 1941 before enlisting in the U.S. Army/Air Force, where he served in the European Theater as a B-24 pilot. He received the Purple Heart for his service and was discharged from the service in 1945 when he returned to Keithsburg, Illinois, and began farming. During this time, three of his four children were born. In 1952, he purchased and developed farmland near Quincy, Washington, where he farmed for the next 40 years. During that time his youngest son was born.

Following his retirement from farming, Jack and his wife Harriet moved to Sequim, Washington, where they enjoyed the milder weather and became snowbirds, traveling to parts of Arizona and California each winter.

Jack is survived by one sister, Marilyn, of Tacoma; four children, John (Kareen) of Sparks, Nevada, Tom (Barbara) of Moses Lake, Susan Horton (Scott) of Forks, and George (Ellen) of Bellingham; along with seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 72 years, Harriet, one brother (Richard), one sister (Miriam), and one grandson, David, of Livermore, California.

Private family services will be held at the Veterans Mt. Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington.