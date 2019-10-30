Posted on Oct 30, 2019

Obituary: John R. Nissen

John R. Nissen was born July 26, 1939, in Renton, Washington. After a two-year battle with cancer, he died October 17, 2019, peacefully at his home in Sunland with his family by his side.

He was a 55-year member of a Seattle area plumbers union. When not tinkering in his shop, he loved to fish, golf, do Sudoku and visit with friends and family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marsha; sister Terry Dalry (Mike); daughter Leah Woods (Mike); granddaughter Heather (Richard); and his Montana grandkids Jonathan (Jordyn) and Aspen Nissen. He has two great-grandkids, Gage and Kaybree. He is also survived by brother-in-law Dennis Sipila (Mary); sister-in-law Pat Nissen; aunts; uncles; nephews; nieces; cousins; and many wonderful longtime friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jay, parents and brother, Herb.

A celebration of his life will be held at Sunland in the Spring.