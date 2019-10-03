Posted on Oct 2, 2019

Obituary: John Wayne Scheffelmaier

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of John Wayne Scheffelmaier, 70, a longtime Quincy resident, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee surrounded by his wife and family.

Wayne served in the United States Army from April 1968 until his honorable discharge in March 1971.

He was employed at Les Schwab and for many years worked as a Class A winder, rewinding both hydro and turbo generators all around the world.

Wayne was an avid Oakland Raiders football fan. He was given one bucket list opportunity last fall to be on the sidelines at the Oakland stadium and watch one of their games.

He is survived by his wife Donna of 48 years; loving father to Sean Scheffelmaier and Monica Hammons; proud papa to grandchildren Charlie and Angel Reyes IV, Jarred Ellis, Dylan Scheffelmaier, Hunter Rosenberger and Ashlyn Rosenberger, and great-grandchildren Josie Reyes, Kehlani Reyes and Jax Ellis.

You’ll be greatly missed. Love You PAPA!! GO RAIDERS!!

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA.

