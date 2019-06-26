Posted on Jun 26, 2019

Obituary: Jonathan Wesley Bishop

Jonathan Wesley Bishop was born in Wilmore, Kentucky, January 6, 1936, while his parents, Ray and Emma Bishop, were Free Methodist missionaries in the Kentucky mountains.

He passed away peacefully in Wenatchee, Washington, with his loving family by his side. He was sincerely loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by Alice, his wife of 62 years; his children, Debi Hill (Bruce), Jim Bishop (Glenda), Jon M. Bishop (Lois), and Jeanne Brindle (Eric); grandchildren, Kevin, Jason, Justin, and Josh Hill, Josh, Zac and Heidi Bishop, Anna Norwood and Michael Bishop, Manda Winningham and Kala Lince; 19 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Dave Bishop, Andrew Bishop, Joe Bishop and Paul Bishop.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Coralie Darden and Audrey Lawton.

A celebration of life service was held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Quincy Free Methodist Church. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.