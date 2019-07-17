Posted on Jul 17, 2019

Obituary: Judith Caroline (Stetner) Weber

Judith Caroline (Stetner) Weber

On Sunday, July 7, 2019, our beloved Judith Caroline (Stetner) Weber left her earthly home and a body weakened by Parkinson’s disease, and walked joyously through the doors into eternity. She was surrounded by the love of her children and loved ones. She was 78 years old.

Judy was born March 14, 1941, in Mabton, Washington, the ninth of 13 children, to Dan and Lena Stetner. Her childhood in Mabton was spent working and playing on the small family farm with her many siblings. Her family lived in Mabton until they moved to Quincy in the spring of 1954. Judy was in the 7th grade. In 8th grade, Judy was selected as the class president and enjoyed her school years. It was on the bus ride to school that Judy first met a boy by the name of Billy Weber.

Judy went on to attend Quincy High School and began working at the Quincy Market as a cashier. With the enthusiasm of youth, she married that handsome boy from the school bus, Billy Weber, on August 10, 1957, in the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Quincy. Bill and Judy welcomed two children to their home: a daughter, Kim, born in 1958, and a son, Kevin, in 1960. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life. Although the marriage lasted just 11 years, the friendship and family ties continued through the years.

Never a stranger to work, Judy knew the value of a job well done, and was willing to take on hard jobs to help supplement the family income. One adventure was bottle-feeding numerous baby calves. People, not animals, were Judy’s specialty. However, Judy spent countless hours bottle feeding and nurturing the calves until they were old enough to eat on their own and eventually sell. Another adventure was handpicking and packing sweet corn. She and a good friend, Shirley Zimbelman, were able to pick the borders of Stetner Farms’ cornfields that could not be harvested by machine. The corn was then sold to Pacific Fruit and Produce in Wenatchee. This venture proved profitable for Judy and Shirley, so the following year, Bill planted corn and the hand harvesting and packing continued. Judy was always willing and ready to help Bill on the farm as needed.

It is probably the years she spent working at Akins Foods for which she is known best. To her, it was more than a job. Whether wrapping meat, keeping meticulous books, or as a cashier, she sacrificed and devoted long hours to help the store grow and become the success it is today alongside Arlis Akins. She was working and serving the people of Quincy when Akins was located in the current Clifton Larson Allen Building, she continued her service as the store grew and moved into what would become the Quincy Community Center. Her last years of service were given in the current Akins Harvest Foods building. Although, we all know it isn’t the actual work she did that we remember the most. It was her smile and her laugh and the genuine kindness and love she readily shared with every person she met. Judy devoted nearly 42 years of her life, loving and serving the people of her beloved Quincy within the walls of that store.

Judy has always known and loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, and spent her life in His service. Judy was raised in a Christian home where she attended the Lutheran church with her family. Early in her marriage she found fellowship among those in the United Church of Christ, and later, found her church home with the Assembly of God congregation in Quincy. There, she served in the nursery each Wednesday and Sunday and came to be known as the Cookie Lady for the cookies she faithfully brought the children every Wednesday evening. Even when declining health prevented Judy from delivering the cookies herself, she asked her niece, Karen Ronish, to help continue her tradition. Karen would purchase the cookies and deliver; Judy would pay for them. She believed in the power of prayer, and joined with others in her congregation as a Prayer Warrior, offering countless prayers on behalf of those in need.

Throughout her life, and amid whatever struggles she faced, her faith in Him never wavered, and she delighted in living in His love and sharing that love with everyone she met. For Judy, the most important things in life were never things, but people. Her needs were simple. She loved her family fiercely. If she knew you, she loved you, and you became her family. She was known as Grandma Judy to countless people who were simply related by love.

Upon retirement in 2007 she cherished the time she was able to spend with her siblings in Arizona, at Christmas in Cabo with Kevin and family, on countless adventures with Kim and family, and any opportunity to be with those she loved, especially her grandchildren.

In November of 2014, Judy was able to move from her country home into town and live in “The Cambridge.” Many of her friends lived there, and she loved her little apartment and the assistance she was lovingly given. Judy took it upon herself to be the “welcoming committee” for new residents. She loved serving and making people feel at home as they moved in. As her Parkinson’s disease progressed, a fractured hip made a move to Moses Lake necessary. Judy was blessed to live at the small Sand Ridge Home where she was lovingly cared for. The hardest part of this move was Judy’s inability to serve others. However, she did her best to bring joy and comfort to those who not only lived there, but also to those worked there.

Judy was preceded in death, and welcomed into heaven, by her parents, Dan and Lena (Wagner) Stetner; sisters, Margaret Gimlin, Elizabeth Rose, and Florence Fickel; and brothers, Rudolph, Herbert, and Donald Stetner.

Judy is survived by Bill Weber, who remained her friend and support to the end; her children, Kim (Alan) Bird and Kevin (Lorna) Weber; eight grandchildren, Camery (Adam) Turley, Josh (Nikki) Bird, Josh (Tiffanie) Lybbert, Chris (Shani) Bird, Stephen (Lisa) Bird, Kellie (Deven) Johnson, Adam (Karli) Weber, and Kaitlyn Weber; 23 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lauretta (Tom) Garred, and Helen Clasen & friend Ron Schaefer; brothers John (Patty) Stetner, David Stetner, Kenneth (Sandra) Ackerman and Daniel (Leila) Stetner; sisters-in-law, Shirley Stetner and Lois Stetner; brother-in-law Roy Gimlin; numerous nephews and nieces; and the entire community of Quincy, Washington.

A special thank you to the wonderful caregivers at Sand Ridge Home Care and Assured Hospice for their loving care.

A viewing will be held at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel in Quincy on Tuesday evening, July 16th, from 7 to 8 p.m. and again Wednesday, July 17th, at 10 a.m. at the Quincy Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A celebration of life service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church on July 17th.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in tribute for Judith Weber to “The Michael J. Fox Foundation For Parkinson’s Research.” Online at www.michaeljfox.org. Mail: P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Phone: 800-708-7644.

Please leave a memory for the family or sign the online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia funeral Chapel in Quincy is assisting the family with arrangements.