Posted on Nov 13, 2019

Obituary: Krista K. Allen

Krista K. Allen of Quincy passed away surrounded by her family on October 30, 2019, following a 7-year struggle with cancer.

As she struggled through each diagnosis of cancer (4 total within 37 years) she always put the wants and needs of her family and loved ones before herself, maintaining her sense of humor and offering kind words to all who know her.

Krista was born on April 16, 1952, to Toby and Erma (Maxine) Markusen and lived her first 19 years of life in Long Barn, California, located in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The mountains were a vast playground for Krista and her older brother, Toby, and her childhood friends as there were always trees to climb, trails to blaze, mountains to scale and streams to explore and fish.

Krista attended the little two room school in Long Barn from first through sixth grade and Twain Harte Elementary for seventh and eighth grade. When it was time for high school, the “Long Barn Kids” had to ride the school bus “down the mountain” for 20 miles to Summerville High School in Tuolumne, California, where Krista graduated with high honors. After graduating from high school, Krista attended Columbia Junior College where she met Jim, her husband and best friend for 48 years.

Krista and Jim were married in August 1971 and moved to Roseville, California, for a short period of time. In the spring of 1972 they moved to Jim’s hometown of Brentwood, California, and spent the next 8 years in the surrounding area. During that period of time two children were born, Kate and John. Krista’s family was her main focus throughout her life. She never made a choice or decision without considering how it would affect her husband and children. There was no greater love in her life than her husband and children.

In 1980, Krista and Jim along with their children moved to Quincy, where they were welcomed into the community. Krista was a familiar face in Quincy as she worked at Security Bank (now Washington Trust), Production Credit Association, City of Quincy and for nearly 20 years at CliftonLarsonAllen (formerly LeMaster & Daniels) as the office manager.

Krista was an avid reader and was a member of the Quincy Advisory Library Board. She was a vital member of the board and was instrumental in the design and furnishing of the new Quincy Public Library.

One of Krista’s greatest pleasures was taking “road trips” with Jim. There isn’t a corner of the state of Washington that they hadn’t explored together. She also loved the national and state parks and travelled to many of them with Jim throughout the years, always trying to find the “less travelled roads.” When time and health allowed, Krista was always up for walleye fishing with Jim at Banks Lake and taking the travel trailer to various locations to enjoy nature at its best.

Krista leaves behind her husband, Jim, of 48 years, her children Kate Lapoint of Seattle and John Allen of Vancouver, and her grandchildren Tristan Lapoint and Sophia Lapoint of Seattle and Sylas Allen of Vancouver.

Krista was very proud of her Norwegian heritage and the time old traditions and customs of the Norwegian people. May her struggles be over and may she rest in peace as she boards that great Viking ship amongst her

Viking ancestors.

Per Krista’s wishes there will not be services.

