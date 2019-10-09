Posted on Oct 9, 2019

Obituary: Larry R. Koenig

Larry R. Koenig, 81, of Quincy, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Central Washington Hospital surrounded by his family. Larry was born on May 29, 1938, to Edgar and Marjorie (Peyer) Koenig at Robinson, North Dakota. Larry attended school and graduated from Robinson High School in 1957. Following graduation, he started working and was part of a team that brought the first telephone lines into the rural part of North Dakota.

Larry joined the United States Army, serving from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1962. On May 31, 1963, Larry married Barbara McVey in Tacoma, and together they had four children. Following his Army discharge, Larry joined the Public Utility District in Aberdeen as a journeyman lineman. In 1974, the Koenig family moved to Ephrata, then to Quincy in 1978, where Larry worked for the Grant County Public Utility District for almost 20 years, retiring in 1993.

Larry enjoyed fishing, playing cards at the Quincy Senior Center, woodworking in his homemade shop, golfing and traveling.

Larry is survived by his children, Deloris Conley, Marjorie Koenig, William Koenig and Glenda Koenig, special friend Marlene Stone, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Neil Koenig, Glenda Neustal, Kay Liberta and Douglas Koenig, along with numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Barbara in March 1998.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to either the Quincy Animal Shelter or the Quincy Senior Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to either the Quincy Animal Shelter or the Quincy Senior Center.