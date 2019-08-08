Posted on Aug 7, 2019

Obituary: Laurel C. Morgan

Laurel C. Morgan, 89, passed away on July 9, 2019, in Wenatchee, Washington. She was born March 17, 1930, to John D. and Norine A. (Harlan) Curran in Vancouver, Washington, and had lived in Quincy since November 1953.

She graduated from Vancouver High School in 1947 as the class valedictorian, and from Washington State University in 1951. After graduation, she taught at Parkrose Elementary School in Portland, Oregon.

While she was at WSU, she met Rex Morgan, and on February 23, 1952, they were married. Rex was a second lieutenant in the Air Force and was stationed at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Air Base at Chateauroux, France, shortly after their marriage. Laurel joined him in France that summer and taught third graders on base, while residing there.

Laurel and Rex returned to Omak for a short time after his discharge in July 1953, before moving to Quincy that fall where they opened a variety store. The store gradually grew into a small department store, which they operated until it was sold more than twenty years later.

In 1976, they bought a farm near Quincy on which they planted an orchard and row crops. The farm was later sold to their son Warren. In 1986, Rex and Laurel were instrumental in establishing Double Diamond Fruit, a fresh fruit packing plant, which continues today.

Laurel and Rex had three children, and Laurel was always interested in her kids as individuals, with her goal being to “grow” them into honest and productive adults. At the same time, she was also involved in the businesses that she and Rex began, usually keeping books. She was a substitute schoolteacher, as well as a Sunday school teacher and youth group leader. Before it was fashionable, she was curious about many things “natural,” with a special interest in birds, insects, trees and perennial plants. Wholesome foods were also an interest of hers, and she made sourdough pancakes with homegrown starter, baked wheat germ cookies, and experimented with different kinds of homemade bread.

She is survived by her children, Walter (Esther) Morgan and Camille (John) Stansell, and grandchildren, Madeleine, Amanda, Carolyn, Chase and Connor, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Rex, her son Warren (Heather) Morgan, and her brother Daniel J. Curran.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Pioneer Church, on the grounds of the Quincy Valley Historical Society and Museum, 415 F St. SW, Quincy, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Quincy Valley School, 1804 13th Ave. SW, Quincy, WA 98848.

Arrangements are by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home.