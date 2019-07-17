Posted on Jul 17, 2019

Obituary: Marvin Edwin Mort

Marvin Edwin Mort



Marvin Edwin Mort, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away July 13th, 2019, in the Wenatchee Valley Hospital. He was surrounded by many family members and loved ones. He was 93 years old and was born on May 14, 1926, in Powers Lake, N.D. His family resided in Fairview, Montana, at the time and he was one of nine children. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor, he quit his senior year of high school to join the U.S. Navy, and saw service throughout the Pacific theater, participating in and earning five major combat citation stars for service in Western New Guinea, Marianas Islands, Western Caroline Islands, Leyte Gulf, and Okinawa. He saw service aboard the Battleship Iowa, Light Cruiser Atlanta, Heavy Cruiser U.S.S. Columbus, and the Destroyer Stephen Potter during this period.

Marvin met June Frances Jennings of Raymond, Washington, and they were married in 1951. They moved to Moses Lake initially, then settled permanently in Quincy to start raising a family. Their marriage was destined to be a blessed union that would span 67 years. Marvin and June raised six children, Calvin, Beverlee, Stanley, Steven, Michael, and Thomas, as well as 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Their son Stanley passed away in 2016, preceding them both in death, and his beloved wife June passed away in January 2019. He is also survived by four of his eight siblings, two sisters, Peggy Kappel and Georgia Mort, and two brothers, Don Mort and Jerry Mort.

Marvin worked for the PUD in Quincy as an electrical lineman for many years, eventually rising to Journeyman Line Crew Chief. Marvin was active for decades in the St Pius X Catholic Church in Quincy, and was inducted into the Order of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a longtime serving member of the American Legion Color Guard, and performed at several veteran funerals and 4th of July celebrations on behalf of his fellow veterans. He also contributed time after he retired to the Senior Center in Quincy, and managed the TV transmission station previously located on Monument hill, that for many Quincy area residents was the sole source of television service in the area prior to cable TV coming to town. He will be remembered as a loving father, crackerjack mechanic/handyman, and a doting grandparent; he will be sorely missed by his family. Perhaps the most fitting tribute to Marvin Mort is that he was simply a hardworking and honest man; he loved his wife, family, community, and country dearly; in turn Marvin was greatly loved and admired by most who knew him. Per his wishes, he will be interred in a veteran cemetery near Spokane, Washington.