Posted on May 15, 2019

Obituary: Melvin LeRoy Brown

Melvin LeRoy Brown, of Uvalde, Texas, formerly of Ellensburg, Washington, died on May 5, 2019, in Amistad Nursing Home at the age of 94. He was born on Nov. 19, 1924, in Ellensburg and learned the art of farming from his parents, Dorothy (Ippisch) and Harold Brown.

He served on a bomber seaplane in the U.S. Navy during World War II as an aviation radioman 3rd class (ARM3C), performing missions in Saipan and the Bikini Atolls. After the war, Mel returned to farming and married Kathleen “Katie” Thacker in Ellensburg on April 13, 1947. They moved to Quincy, Washington, where they had four children, and spent 66 years together.

Mel loved fishing, softball, bowling, and gardening. He would always lend a helping hand to those in need and loved sharing the produce and flowers he grew with neighbors and friends. Mel loved making people laugh and playing practical jokes.

He is survived by his children, Kathy Brown and her husband, Bill, of Show Low, Arizona, Dan Brown and Jonie, of Woodinville, Washington, and Patti Brown and husband Karl, of Uvalde; grandchilden Jeremiah Luigs-Brown and wife Tiffany, and Nika Zannini and husband, David; and great-grandchildren Killian Luigs-Brown and Eleanor, and Finley Zannini.

He was preceded in death by his wife and his son Larry Brown.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Quincy. Cremation was under the direction of Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary, of Uvalde.

