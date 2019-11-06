Posted on Nov 6, 2019

Obituary: Merle S. Wilson

Merle S. Wilson died October 31, 2019. Merle was born November 30, 1942, in Moscow, Idaho, to Lloyd and Nellie Wilson. He attended schools in Genesee, Idaho.

After graduating from high school in 1961, Merle enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served with the Military Police in Korea and South Carolina. Merle’s career in law enforcement spanned over 30 years and took him from Moscow to Medina in various capacities. He retired in 1996 as Chief of Police in Quincy, Washington.

Merle and Terri Weber were married in August of 1974. They were blessed with two sons, Seth and Cody.

Merle is survived by his wife of 45 years, son Cody, daughter-in-law Stefanie, grandchildren Skyler, Lexi, Colton, Gunner, and Caiden, all of Quincy, and sister, Iris (Royce) Manning of Lewiston, Idaho.

He was preceded in death by his son Seth, parents and sister Phyllis.

A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, November 7, at 1:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 714 Central Ave. N, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.