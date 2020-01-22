Posted on Jan 22, 2020

Obituary: Michael Edward Mort

Michael Edward Mort

Michael Edward Mort of Quincy, passed away Jan. 10, 2020 in his family home. The cause of death was due to congestive heart failure. He was 54 years of age and born May 23, 1965, in the Quincy Hospital. Mike was a graduate of Quincy High School.

Mike attended agriculture classes at Wenatchee Valley College and worked first in the cherry orchards, then as a truck driver for Ephrata’s Waste Management Company, and later as a long haul semi-trailer truck driver, carrying various commercial loads of produce to the Port of Seattle. Mike was an avid Seahawks football fan, a member of the Ephrata Masonic Lodge, and always quick with a smile or a joke.

Mike will be dearly missed by his surviving family members: Calvin Mort, Beverley Kelley, Steven Mort, and Thomas Mort. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and June Mort of Quincy, both of whom passed in 2019, and an older Brother Stanley Mort, who passed away in May of 2016. Scharbachs Funeral Home in Quincy is handling the funeral arrangements.