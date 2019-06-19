Posted on Jun 19, 2019

Obituary: Nancy Susan Brim Macha

Nancy Susan (Nancy Sue) Brim Macha, just short of 70 years old, died May 10, 2019, while under treatment for cancer. Her home was near Mori, Tanzania, Africa.

Nancy Sue was born June 23, 1949, in Grand Coulee, Washington, the second child of four to Frederick J. Brim and Velda (Teddi) (Clark) Brim. She moved with the family as a child to Des Moines, Washington, where she attended elementary schools and junior high before moving to Quincy Basin as a sophomore in high school. She graduated in 1968.

While living in Pullman, Washington, and working in the Washington State University soils lab, she met her husband, Augustine M. Macha. They were married March 5, 1971, settling at WSU while Augustine finished his doctorate in genetics. In 1973, the couple moved to Mpwapwa, Tanzania, Africa, where they raised their family.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her son, Franklin Macha.

She is survived by her daughters Maria (Will) Massila, Beth (AJ) Adejokan, who have three children, Nia, Sade and Tunde; Franklin’s daughter Nancy Marie Macha; and Franklin’s son Augustine Macha.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Coulee City First Presbyterian Church, 214 N. Fourth St., Coulee City, Washington, 99115, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 13. Friends and family are welcome.