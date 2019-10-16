Posted on Oct 16, 2019

Obituary: Neal Peisley

Neal Peisley



Longtime Quincy resident Neal Peisley passed away on October 5, 2019, after a battle with cancer.

He was born on November 27, 1936, in Portland, Oregon, to Merle and Mildred Borland.

He is survived by his brother Bill, who resides in Oklahoma.

The past forty years included laughs and adventures with his blended family, which included Kelli Burke, Carol Peisley, Kathy Grellmann, Maureen Thompson, Greg Van Doren, Keith Van Doren and wife Patti Peisley.

The many family and friends include grandchildren, spouses and friends from the community.

He managed the Quincy Inn and helped with the establishment of The Cambridge Assisted Living home. He was active in his community, enjoying volunteering with the Rotary Club and attending the Quincy Seventh-day Adventist Church. He recently moved to Auburn, Washington, to be closer to family.

Neal will be missed by family and all those his life impacted so positively.

The memorial for Neal was held Sunday, October 13, at Auburn Adventist Academy Church, in Auburn.