Posted on Oct 30, 2019

Obituary: Noel Freeman Dockins

Noel Freeman Dockins

Noel Freeman Dockins, 69, a loving father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, Grandpa (Paw-daddy) and friend passed to rest October 16, 2019, at his East Wenatchee home, with his loving family at his side.

Noel was born in Wideman, Arkansas, on June 30, 1950, to Freeman and Estella (Brown) Dockins, attending school in Calico Rock, Arkansas. As a young man he moved to Washington state to begin his journey.

He spent over 30 years intensely working as an Agricultural Specialist, beginning as a Harvester/Heavy Machine Operator for Columbia Foods (now Simplot) in Quincy, Washington. Working his way from the bottom to the top, he earned the title of Supervisor/Manager for Field Operations and eventually medically retired.

Noel had two kids, Kristen Dockins and Scott Oppen, and grandkids Sheldon and Shadrick, with whom he spent much of his time outside of work. He would compromise his life to ensure they were always loved and cared for. Even though kids and grandkids took priority over his passions, he still found ways to enjoy them with his family and friends.

Noel enjoyed fishing, classic cars and traveling to scenic places. He was a Jack of all Trades and loved learning new things. He was thoughtful in doing acts of service for people while asking for nothing in return. He was clearly a family man and absolutely the best father, brother, uncle, cousin, paw-daddy and friend anyone could ask for. Noel Dockins will be extremely missed and never forgotten.

Noel was preceded in death by his parents, former spouse Mona Austin, sister Brenda Sue Dockins Pinkston, nephew Jason Logan, and other family members.

He is survived by his children Kristen and Scott, brother Donnie Dockins, sisters Pamela Shaver, Kay Logan and Gay Bates, nieces Sherry (David) Lawrence, Stephanie (Mark) IsenHart and nephews Jim Dockins and Ronald Bates.

A memorial service will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 302 Ninth Street, Wenatchee, Washington, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Chapel of the Valley is in charge of arrangements.