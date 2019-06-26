Posted on Jun 26, 2019

Obituary: Norma Hobson

Norma Hobson, 95, of Quincy, Washington, died of natural causes, Friday, June 21, 2019, at Coolidge House Extended Care in Ephrata, Washington.

Norma was born in West Point (Davis), Utah, to George Leroy Manning and Thelma (Sisemore) Manning. She attended Davis High School in Kaysville, Utah. She married Kenneth W. Hobson on December 8, 1945, in Clearfield, Utah, and was sealed in the Logan Utah Temple seven years later. They were married for 46 years. They lived in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, where they farmed until 1954 when they relocated to Quincy, Washington, taking advantage of the Bureau of Reclamation farming project. In the early 1970s, Norma & Kenneth moved briefly to Klamath Falls, Oregon, where Kenneth was engaged in farm equipment sales. They returned to Quincy until Kenneth’s death in 1991.

After living in her home next to Scott Hobson, Norma moved to Winnemucca, Nevada, where she resided in an assisted-living home owned by her son, Kit Hobson. Norma returned to Quincy six years later and became a resident of the Quincy Convalescence Home until it’s closure, after which she was relocated to Coolidge House in Ephrata, Washington.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenneth, her daughter Lesa, and siblings Jimmy Manning and Myrna (Manning) Broadsword.

She is survived by her sons, Kit and Scott Hobson, as well as her 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Norma was known for: love of family, kindness to all people, caregiver to many family members, creative cooking, gifted gardener, and love of traveling in their motorhome.

Norma was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served with her husband in the Seattle Temple.

Norma’s family wishes to thank all the caregivers who attended to her needs these past years.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Quincy Ward, 1101 Second Ave. SE, Quincy.