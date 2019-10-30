Posted on Oct 30, 2019

Obituary: Paul F. Giraud

Paul F. Giraud, of Quincy, Washington, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was 89 years old. After a recent hospitalization and subsequent failing health, he died peacefully in the company of family.

He was a farmer for much of his life and well respected by all who knew him. He was a quiet and kind man who lived his life with grace and dignity despite outliving his wife and children.

As much as he loved his grandchildren and daughter-in-law, he spent a long time missing the family he lost. So even though we may have wanted to keep him with us for a while longer and despite our sadness at losing him we are happy for him to be with them again.

He is survived by his daughter-in-law Jaycie; his grandchildren Levi, Jazz, and Kayla; and his great-grandchildren Brodie and Hailey.

There will be a graveside service at the Quincy cemetery on November 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. At that time Paul’s ashes will be interred along with those of his wife Angie and his children Duke and Lisa.