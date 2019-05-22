Posted on May 22, 2019

Obituary: Rachael (Aguirre) Rieker

Rachael (Aguirre) Rieker passed away peacefully May 14, 2019, in Rochester, Minnesota, surrounded by her husband, kids and family after a long hard fight with lung cancer.

Rachael was born to Guadalupe R. and Beatrice A. Aguirre on July 1, 1950, in Soap Lake, Washington, and raised in Quincy, Washington. She graduated from Quincy High School in 1968.

After graduation, Rachael went to nursing school in 1969. Rachael enjoyed being around her family especially her husband, children and grandchildren. They were her world. Rachael moved to Seattle where she raised her two children. There she met Larry Rieker, the love of her life. They moved to Morristown, South Dakota, in June of 1988. Larry and Rachael were married on January 1, 2000, and had 30 wonderful years together. Rachael was an amazing, wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt.

Rachael is survived by her husband, Larry Rieker, of Bismarck, North Dakota; two children, a daughter, Sonja Bea Norwak (Allen Herbert), of St. Louis, Missouri, and a son, Shade Steven Munday (wife Heather), of Colorado Springs, Colorado; step-sons Larry Rieker (Johanna), of Scio, Oregon, and Brian Rieker (Angelina), of Vancouver, Washington; her grandchildren Shaye, Megan, and Matthew Nowak, Justin and Breona Munday, and Kassidy Holter; two great-grandchildren; her siblings Caroline Deeter (Jack), of Ephrata, Washington, Domingo Aguirre Sr. (Gloria), of Seattle, Washington, Susie Mora (Tony), of Ephrata, Washington, Martin Aguirre Sr. (Tina), of Quincy, Rosemary Hearst (Richard), of Quincy, and numerous nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces

She was preceded in death by father Guadalupe Aguirre, mother Beatrice A. Aguirre, two brothers Guadalupe Aguirre Jr. and Anthony Aguirre, sister Sandra M. Aguirre and a niece Beatrice Ann Aguirre. Rachael will be greatly missed by her entire family forever and always.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Quincy, Washington, luncheon to follow after graveside service.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.