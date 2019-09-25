Posted on Sep 25, 2019

Obituary: Randolph E. (Randy) Holloway

Randy was born Feb. 28, 1949, to Harold and Myrtle Evensen Holloway. He was the third of four sons the couple would have. They lived in Ritzville where Harold was a mechanic. When Randy was 8 years old, the family moved to Sprague where in October of 1957, Harold took over the Shell station.

Randy’s formative years were influenced by small town values and learning that you can’t get away with much in a town where everyone knows everyone. He grew up in a gas station and loved cars. With the help of his dad he was always tinkering with them, making them go fast. He loved playing basketball and was quite good at it. When he was a senior, the high school team made it to the State “B” basketball tournament.

After high school, Randy went to Columbia Basin Community College in Pasco for a short time before enlisting in the Army. There he was trained to be a turbine engine helicopter mechanic. He did very well learning the skills needed, so the Army sent him to Germany to work on piston engines instead of turbines. Randy wanted to do what he was trained for, but all of the turbine engine mechanics were sent to Viet Nam. It took more than one request, but finally Randy got his wish and was sent to Viet Nam, where he served with the 101st Air Borne Division at Camp Eagle at Hue. Although he was a mechanic, he was able to help on “Dust Off” missions, flying troops out of dangerous situations. He was awarded the bronze star for his work. It was in Viet Nam that Randy learned to play guitar, which gave him hours of enjoyment.

Following the service, Randy ended up working at Farmway Implement in Quincy, Washington, where he became service coordinator. Randy loved helping people, and this job made it possible to help farmers by providing warranty work on their equipment when possible. He spent 30 years working for them. As much as he loved helping farmers, he loved helping veterans more. He joined the American Legion and became a service officer, directing veterans through the process of getting the benefits they deserved. He also was a leader for the organization, working through the different levels up to 9th District Commander. Often asked to run for State Commander, Randy always declined. One of his biggest honors however was when the American Legion, Department of Washington flew Randy to Washington, D.C., for the dedication of the Viet Nam Memorial, representing our state. He often mentioned having a swig of Jack Daniels with Wolf Man Jack. After working for Farmway, Randy worked at the Home Depot for a time and then at Chinook Lumber until they moved operations out of the area.

Randy served as a commissioner on the Quincy Cemetery District #1 Board for a number of years.

In 2018, Randy was diagnosed with lung and stomach cancer, believed to be the result of his exposure to Agent Orange in Viet Nam. Randy was a permanent fixture on Memorial Day ceremonies in Quincy, either on the honor guard or one of the speakers, however Memorial Day 2018 was different. Randy, too weak to hardly stand from the cancer was forced to sit and watch as others led the service. At the insistence of his sister-in-law Kathleen, Randy agreed to move in with her and his brother Ken in Ephrata. With her loving care, he gained some of his strength back. He passed away in their home on Sept. 18th with both of them at his side. All the way to his last day, if you asked Randy how he was, his response was, “I never had a bad day in my life.”

Randy was preceded in death by his oldest brother Harold Jr., his parents, and his older brother Jerry.

He is survived by his brother Ken and wife Kathleen, a son Daniel Foster and step-daughter Alice Torgesen.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Quincy Moose Lodge #1925, 109 E Street SE, Quincy, WA.

Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.