Posted on Oct 16, 2019

Obituary: Reyes Rubio

Reyes Rubio, 76, of Quincy, passed away on October 10, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Reyes was born on January 6, 1943, to Juventino and Guadalupe (Reyes) Rubio in La Villa, Texas. Reyes attended school in Edcouch until he went to work to help support the family.

In 1963, Reyes and his brothers relocated to Washington to work, following their lifelong friends the Herreras. Reyes married Dominga Herrera on December 11, 1965, and they had six children together. The family lived in the Seattle area for three years before moving to Quincy. In 1977, Reyes began working at Boorman farms. He worked in the farming industry for over 40 years, retiring in 2010.

Reyes enjoyed doing home improvement projects and automotive work. Reyes had the ability to fix anything that needed to be repaired.

Reyes is survived by his children, Reynaldo Rubio (Sofia), Martin Rubio (Adrienne), Dolly Ruffin (Dave), Reyes Gordy Rubio, Desirae Garcia (Thomas), and Maristella Webley (Clint), 22 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Maria Luisa Rivera, Jose Rubio (Angie), Maria Teresita Montoya, Maria de la Luz Esquivel, Juventino Rubio Jr., Maria Gisela Silva (Juan), and many nieces, nephews and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Severiano Rubio, Esteban Rubio, and Ricardo Rubio.

Services will be held on October 17, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Quincy. Rosary will be held at 9 a.m., viewing at 10:00 a.m., and funeral at 11:00 a.m.