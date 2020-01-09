Posted on Jan 9, 2020

Obituary: Rhett Lorin Hill

Rhett Lorin Hill was born Sep. 29, 1981, at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake, Washington, to William (Bill) and Carol Hill (née Lybbert) he passed away on Dec. 11, 2019 in Quincy, WA.

Rhett was the fourth child and third of Hill’s four sons. He graduated from Moses Lake High School in 2000 and went on to attend Utah Valley University and Washington State University. He was active and talented at sports, including baseball, and made many close friends throughout his years of playing.

While in high school, Rhett was a three-sport athlete with varsity letters in wrestling, cross country and baseball. His junior year of high school, he finished second in the Mid-Valley Baseball League and achieved the second lowest earned run average. In addition to his high school team, Rhett played for the Columbia Basin Riverdogs for three years.

During his high school years he was aggressively recruited to play collegiate baseball, and ultimately played at Utah Valley University (UVU). He served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Curitiba, Brazil and several companions he met there became life-long friends.

After returning from his mission on September 19, 2002, he married Jessica Lee Williamson from Quincy, Washington in the Columbia River Temple on Dec. 28, 2002. Rhett and Jessica had their first child, Jaiden Caché, in 2004 while attending college at UVU and later Washington State University.

After a year at WSU, Rhett and Jess moved to Arizona to work with a close friend and former mission companion. Rhett excelled at all he did professionally and within the construction industry. He soon partnered with another friend to begin a commercial and residential contracting company of their own, which they successfully ran for several years. While living in Arizona, Rhett and Jessica welcomed another daughter, Avarie Lorin and a son, Madox Rhett into the family in 2007 and 2010 respectively.

In 2010, the family returned to Quincy, Washington to enjoy the pleasures of a small-town, rural lifestyle and raise their children in a more natural and down to earth way. Rhett learned the art of farming from his father-in-law Alan Williamson and became an important part of Williamson Farms.

He truly enjoyed the honest work and change of pace from the hectic city life. He was an exceptionally hard worker, was naturally driven and ambitious and was a perfectionist in all he did. He loved living in the country and often commented on the luxury of being surrounded by fields and having wide open spaces for his children to grow up on. Rhett and Jessica welcomed a second son, Beckett Alan, on May 26, 2014, and his birth completed their beautiful family.

Rhett got very involved in CrossFit and soon he and Jess became certified Crossfit trainers. Together they opened Homeland CrossFit in 2014, now known as Iron Rod Fitness. Crossfit was a perfect fit for Rhett’s competitive nature; it provided a like-minded community and fulfilled his desire to compete with himself, always aiming to achieve a new personal best. Crossfit also dovetailed perfectly with Rhett’s passion and talent for coaching and mentoring. Over the years Rhett and Jess built an amazingly supportive, positive and uplifting community centered on helping others achieve their own health and fitness goals.

Rhett served the church in many different capacities throughout his life. He spent 15 years serving in the Young Men’s organization and dearly loved working with the youth. For the last two years, Rhett has been serving as the First Counselor in the Bishopric of the Quincy Ward, during which he developed a close friendship with the men he served alongside. He considered it a blessing and a privilege to work with such great men.

Rhett will always be remembered for his endearing wink, quick smile, strong testimony, and wicked sense of humor.

Rhett was a loving and devoted husband to his beautiful wife Jessica, who he adored with all his heart. He loves his babies, Jaiden, Avarie, Madox, and Beckett more than words could ever justify; they were the most precious part of his life and greatest achievement.

His siblings were his dearest friends, and he shares a special bond with his sister Stephanie and had precious connections to his brothers Eric, Jeremy, and Brandon. He considered his brother-in-law and sisters in-law bonus siblings and accepted and loved them as such.

He loved and respected his parents Bill and Carol and spent his life striving to make them proud, always succeeding. His mother and father-in-law Melodie and Alan Williamson were close to and very dear to him, as were the Williamson and Webley extended families, and they cherished him as well. He was a loving, sweet and fun uncle to all of his 23 nieces and nephews, as well as a loyal and true friend.

He will be dearly missed by many, and touched the lives of countless more. Rhett’s life was filled with the love he had for others, but above all Rhett deeply loved and had a testimony with his Savior, Jesus Christ. Rhett has joined in heaven his grandpa and grandma Lorin and Joan Lybbert and grandparents Sally and Howard Guffey.

A celebration of life service was held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Quincy Chapel, with concluding services at the Quincy Valley Cemetery, Quincy, WA.

