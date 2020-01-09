Posted on Jan 9, 2020

Obituary: Richard Warren Fenn

Richard Warren Fenn left this earth to join his wife Hazel and daughter Lorraine Dec. 31, 2019.

He was born to Carl and Ida (Harris) Fenn, June 21, 1929 in Oregon.

Richard was raised with nine siblings; Ruth, Donald, Howard, Elva (Richard), Winkee, Duane, Avie, Carlene, Kenny.

On Dec. 26, 1950 he married the love of his life Hazel Skeen. During that time, he joined the Navy and served in the Korean War on the USS Valley Forge. While he was at sea Hazel gave birth to two children. She gave birth to her first child Doug and later Lorraine, who died at birth.

Upon returning home from the Navy they expanded their family having Steve, Marilyn, Rod, and Angela. They planted their roots in Quincy, where they raised their family and Richard found his love for farming. Harvest time was always an important and loved event for the family, Richard loved feeding people. His life was built on a foundation of family and hard work.

He is survived by his siblings, Elva, Avie, Carlene and children Doug (wife Crystal), Steve, Marilyn (husband Dennis), Rod (wife Leanne), Angela.

Richard and Hazel loved being grandparents most of all, having 33 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

He will be missed beyond measure, may he fly with the angels with fair winds and a following sea.

Richard’s services were held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

Richard's services were held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.