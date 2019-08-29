Posted on Aug 28, 2019

Obituary: Ronald Ray Stetner

Ron was born on October 30, 1949, in Prosser, Washington, and passed away on August 14, 2019. He moved to Quincy in 1953 with his parents, Rudy and Shirley Stetner. Raised on the family farm, he attended Quincy schools and graduated in 1968. During high school and after graduation he worked at Blue Ribbon Produce, a fresh potato packing plant. During this time, Ron married Chris Cross, and they had two children, Michael and Betti. After his dad Rudy retired, Ron became manager of Blue Ribbon Produce. He helped his mom and dad start Stetner Vineyards and any new adventures his dad dreamed up.

In his younger years he loved softball and played for many years, and he also spent a lot of time down on the river waterskiing. Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing and shrimping with family and friends. He enjoyed the outdoors and a great game of golf. If you couldn’t find Ron outside you could find him at home reading a good Tom Clancy book with the TV show “Bonanza” in the background and his favorite dog curled up at his feet.

Ron is survived by his mother, Shirley Stetner of Quincy; his two children Mike (CJ) Stetner, and two boys Zackery Ray and Ozzy Ray, Betti (Ken) Cole and her daughter Tori Jo, all of Quincy; his siblings Roger (Jane) Stetner of Wenatchee, Steve (Pat) Stetner of Ephrata and Karen (Rollie Jr.) Ronish of Quincy; numerous nieces and nephew and lots of great nieces and nephews, with tons of extended family.

Ron was proceeded in death by his father Rudolph Stetner and two baby brothers Randy and Russell.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 716 Third Ave. SE, Quincy, WA.

A gathering will follow at the Quincy Moose Lodge at 2:00 p.m., 109 E St. SE, Quincy, WA.

