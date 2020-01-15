Posted on Jan 15, 2020

Obituary: Ronald Walter Lindemeier

Ronald Walter Lindemeier, 84, of Quincy, passed away Dec. 31, 2019 at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, WA. He was born July 23, 1935 in BellePlaine, Minnesota to Mildred and Louis Lindemeier, the third of four sons. His family later moved to Independence, Oregon where he graduated from Central High School in 1953. Shortly thereafter, he relocated to Quincy, Washington and was employed by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

At 20 years of age, he married Denise Oakley and two children, Debbie and Randy, were born to them. Ron then began a 28-year career with the Soil Conservation Service. He was instrumental in the surveying and mapping of the Columbia Basin Irrigation Project. After “retiring” in 1982 he worked for Blue Ribbon Produce, Quincy Valley Fruit and Central Bean Co. He also was well known for his Agri-Fabrics business. In 1998 he married Charlotte Keith and was never happier.

Ron was very proud of his community service involvement. He was one of the earliest members of the Quincy Jaycees and had the honor of being a JCI Senator. He was also a member of the Lions Club. He was a past president for both of those organizations and helped with many civic projects.

Ron played softball on numerous local teams over the years. He enjoyed stamp collecting, but his true passion was cutting and collecting wood for his morning fire, earning him the nickname “Woodchuck”. His friends & family will always remember him for his famous original Bloody Bull recipe.

He is survived by his wife Charlotte, brother LeRoy (Marie), daughter Debbie Ferguson, son Randy (Pamela) Lindemeier, grandchildren Christopher and Hannah, many nieces and nephews, stepchildren and family of the heart, Tom and Mary Keller and their family.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, older brothers Donald & Louis, and grandson Darin Ferguson.

Mass of the Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Quincy, WA. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Quincy Fire Department.

Mass of the Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Quincy, WA. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Quincy Fire Department.