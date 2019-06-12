Posted on Jun 12, 2019

Obituary: Russell Reynolds

Russell Reynolds



Russell Reynolds

Russell Everett Reynolds, a 66-year resident of Quincy, Washington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at age 92.

He was born at home to Charles Lloyd Reynolds and Clara Lillian Whitehead on January 24, 1927, in Holly, Colorado. He was the fifth child of 11 children. He had thick auburn hair. That’s why he was called Rusty. He graduated as salutatorian in his class in 1944.

He enlisted in the Navy a week before his 18th birthday. He served in the Navy as Yeoman 3rd Class Petty Officer in both San Diego and San Francisco. He was discharged in 1945 when World War II ended.

He married Billie Ham on June 1, 1947. A son, Robert, was born to them in Denver.

He married the love of his life, Verla Maughan, July 26, 1951, in the Cardston, Alberta, Canada LDS Temple. After their marriage, they lived in Colorado and Montana. Then they moved to Quincy in 1953. After a few years, they bought and operated a dairy farm. He loved farming, dancing, reading, and telling a good story.

They loved to travel. They traveled to Spain, Germany, Austria, France, Belgium and Luxembourg. They also loved to visit church historical sites and American history sites. They also loved to go on cruises. They loved to dance and became known as “the dancing couple” on each cruise they went on.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved doing family history and serving as a stake missionary.

Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Verla; his parents; his brothers Clarence Reynolds, Donald Reynolds, Howard Reynolds, Leroy Reynolds, Charles (Chuck) Reynolds, Robert (Bob) Reynolds, and Duane Reynolds; and sisters Hazel Taylor and Evelyn Jones.

He is survived by his brother Eldon Reynolds; children Robert (Bob) Pinkerton of Newark, California (wife, Antoinette), Marilyn (Robert) Lybbert of Quincy, Marjorie (Leonard) Pease of Richland, Washington, Patricia (Mike) Roylance of Hauptstuhl, Germany, Dan (LaDawn) Reynolds of Quincy, Melanie (Paul) Lischka of Quincy, Jeanne (Randy) Petersen of Quincy, Terry (Melissa) Reynolds of Quincy; 34 grandchildren; and 80 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. with a viewing at 9:00 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1101 Second Ave. SE, Quincy. Interment will be at the Quincy Valley Cemetery. Arrangements are made by Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel.