Posted on Nov 13, 2019

Obituary: Sterling LeRoy Whitener

Sterling LeRoy Whitener

Sterling LeRoy Whitener, 90, a longtime Quincy, Washington, resident, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Moses Lake.

He was born in Wenatchee on January 27, 1929, to W. Sterling Whitener and M. Lilja (Gislason) Whitener.

He was a lifelong resident of Quincy and graduated from Quincy High School.

On March 26, 1949, he married Evelyn M. Hallowell in Leavenworth, Washington. They moved to Pullman, Washington, where they lived while LeRoy was attending the College of Veterinary Medicine. Following his graduation in 1954, they returned to Quincy.

LeRoy and Cy Wilson, a classmate, established the Ephrata Veterinary Clinic, where he practiced until his retirement in 1994.

He is survived by children Laura (Patrick) Escure, D. Ty Whitener and Janis (Harold) Whitener-Moberg, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn, his parents, one sister and one brother.

A celebration of life service will be held beginning with a graveside service at the Quincy Valley Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, followed by the funeral service at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, 300 G Street S.E., Quincy, at 11:00 a.m.

