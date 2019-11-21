Posted on Nov 21, 2019

Obituary: Weston Richard Weber

Weston Richard Weber

Weston Richard Weber, our very loved son, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully at Central Washington Hospital on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the age of 52 ½. Weston was born May 16, 1967, to Ron and Jackie Weber, joining his brother Eric in Quincy, Washington.

Wes was a very active child. He had two sets of stiches and a broken arm before he was two years old. Wes rode his bike, jumping anything he could find. He loved riding his motorbike, waterskiing, snow skiing and snowmobiling.

He moved to Moses Lake in 1991 and drove sugar beet truck. He had a bad accident and ended up going on disability. He moved to Wenatchee in 1993. He married Kelda Hall in 2010 and later divorced in 2014.

He lived with his mother and helped with the household chores. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and quick wit and also his giving and caring for other people. He loved family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ron; grandparents, Byrle and Evelyn Bradshaw and Clarence and Gerrie Weber; and his aunt Marilyn and Dan Joersnick.

He leaves behind his mother, Jackie; brother Eric and Debbie; and his son, Trenton Mason. He is also survived by nephew Brent Weber and his wife Deidra and their two sons, Caiden and Keiven; Aunt Sandy Griggs, Uncle Dick and Florie Weber, and Uncle Don and Pam Weber; also cousins Michelle Hall, Brad Williams and Brent Williams.

Cremation has taken place, and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Quincy Cemetery at a later date.

Cremation has taken place, and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Quincy Cemetery at a later date.