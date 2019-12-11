Posted on Dec 11, 2019

Obituary

Grace Ella (Shaw) Weber passed away on Nov. 25, 2019 on Vashon Island at the age of 108. Beloved mother, grandmother and friend, she resided in Kirkland and Vashon Island in her later years. She was an avid reader, writer, musician, gardener, photographer, editor, and reporter. Grace was born in Salt Lake City on June 17, 1911 and grew up in Alberta, Canada and Burien, Washington. She worked in naval shipyards during WWII and lived in San Francisco and Kodiak, Alaska.

Grace moved to Quincy in 1946 and with her husband, Henry P. Weber, they farmed on Babcock Ridge. She loved flowers and had an iris farm there with her sister-in-law Jean Weber. Grace was a journalist for the Quincy Valley Post-Register, the Grant County Journal, the Wenatchee Daily World, the Spokane Chronicle, and the Ellensburg Daily Record. She was also a Columbia Basin Correspondent for the Associated Press.

Grace retired from the Ellensburg newspaper and ran a bookstore there. She continued to submit freelance articles to newspapers and magazines until she was in her 90s. Grace’s life was described in her memoir, All Those Hats, published when Grace was 100 years old.

Grace was preceded in death by her husband Henry P. (Hank) Weber in 1959 and her son William W.R. (Pat) Mayer in 2007. Grace is survived by daughters Sybil and Stephanie, their daughters Colleen and Chelan; Colleen and Chelan’s children; as well as Pat’s children Bob, Phil, Darryl, Gary, Boyd, Henry, Roxanne, and Steve and their children and grandchildren.

Interment will be in the Quincy Valley Cemetery. It has yet to be planned. Memorials may be made to Providence Hospice of Seattle or Vashon Threshold Choir.