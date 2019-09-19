Posted on Sep 18, 2019

Offense carries Jacks to first win in new stadium

The Quincy Jacks football team earned its first victory of the season by beating the visiting Brewster Bears with a score of 35-25 on Friday, Sept. 13, at home in the new high school stadium for the first time.

Senior running back Ruben Vargas led the Jacks with three rushing touchdowns on the evening. Senior quarterback Israel Cavazos ran one in himself and threw another touchdown.

Senior running back Ruben Vargas runs over a defender during Friday evening’s game. Vargas tallied three rushing touchdowns on the night.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



The Quincy defense stepped up from the first play of the game, forcing a fumble on the Bears’ first offensive play. The green and gold was unable to take advantage of the turnover and lost the ball after a failed fourth down conversion.

The Jacks’ defense stuffed the visitors on the ensuing possession, and on the following Jacks possession, Vargas ran the first of his touchdowns in with 8:50 remaining in the opening quarter. Both teams couldn’t conjure anymore extended drives the remainder of the quarter, and the home team took a 7-0 lead into the second period.

Brewster opened the second quarter with a 25-yard touchdown pass. The visitors missed the ensuing point-after attempt, but the Quincy lead was cut to 7-6.

The teams traded three-and-outs before the Bears connected on another touchdown pass with a little over five and a half minutes left in the half. Brewster attempted a two-point conversion to make up for the missed PAT but was unsuccessful.

The Jacks responded quickly with a big kick return to the Brewster 31-yard-line. Vargas ran in for his second score of the night just a few moments later to return the lead to Quincy with 4:36 left in the half.

Senior defensive back Isaiah Ayala intercepted a pass with just a few minutes remaining in the half, leading to a big run into the Bears’ red zone. The Jacks’ field goal attempt missed, leaving the Jacks heading into halftime with a 14-12 lead.

During halftime, six individuals were inducted into the district Wall of Fame. They were given plaques and recognized for their accomplishments and contributions to the district at midfield. The inductees were: Norma Petersen, James Spence, Manny Ybarra, Bob Woodworth, Bill Porter and Tom Turner.

After the halftime ceremony, both teams opened the third quarter with unsuccessful fourth-down conversions before the Jacks put together a long drive that included a 16-yard run by Vargas. After picking up a few more first downs, Vargas punched in his third of the night from 33 yards out to bring the score to 21-12 with 4:40 left in the quarter.

“Tonight we were able to establish the run,” said Head Coach Wade Petersen. “Our o-line was amazing tonight. Vargas had a great game.”

Cavazos tacked on another score for the home team early in the fourth with a short touchdown run to expand the Quincy lead to 28-12 just two minutes into the fourth.

The visitors countered with a touchdown run of their own with four and half minutes remaining.

Cavazos capped off the Jacks’ scoring with a touchdown pass to Ayala at the 3:18 mark of the fourth.

Brewster added one more touchdown run in the final minutes of the contest to bring the game to its final of 35-25.

“It was really fun, fun for everybody,” said Petersen. “The crowd had a great time, [and] the players had a great time.”

The Jacks return to action Friday, Sept. 20, against Grandview on the road at 7 p.m.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com