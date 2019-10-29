Posted on Oct 29, 2019

On the sideline: Quincy coach brings professional football experience

Raised in a southern Illinois town near St. Louis, Missouri, then going on to play college football at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Quincy football assistant coach Bob Cryder brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team in his second season coaching the linemen.

Cryder played the guard and tackle positions on the offensive line for 10 seasons in the National Football League for the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions. The Patriots drafted him in the first round with the 18th overall pick in 1978. In 1984, New England traded the 28-year-old to the Seahawks, which Cryder called a good deal for him.

“The fans are fantastic … . We had a great team, great group of guys that were from all over the country,” said Cryder.

Coach Cryder speaks to the team after a game in Wapato on Oct. 4.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



While playing in Seattle for the Seahawks from 1984 to 1986, Cryder recalls fans bringing him and other players food after games. He and the players would sign autographs for the fans from Eastern Washington and they even invited them to their home in Crescent Bar.

Cryder took them up on their offer and visited the vacation spot along the Columbia River for the first time in 1985 and continued to visit for years. Eventually, Cryder bought property in 1990, where he has chosen to retire and live today with his wife, Lisa.

The decision to move to Crescent Bar full-time came two years ago, after Cryder’s youngest child, his son, graduated high school in Woodinville. He also has three daughters; one went to high school in Redmond and the other two in Kirkland, said Cryder.

“My youngest son is now 20, when he graduated from high school two years ago, we said, ‘You know what? We’re selling, getting out of here, and we’re moving over to Eastern Washington’,” said Cryder, adding that the weather and people drew him and his wife to Eastern Washington.

Upon moving to the area, Cryder said a number of people in Quincy approached him about helping coach the Jacks, which he was considering already. In his first season, Cryder was asked to assist the coaches. This year, his second season, Cryder officially became an assistant coach.

“I enjoy working with the youth,” said Cryder. “It’s a big deal; their growth and getting some good technique coaching.”

Cryder is now in his 19th season coaching, but 12th as a football coach. Previously, he coached in Western Washington.

Beyond Cryder’s experience, Head Coach Wade Petersen appreciates Cryder’s work ethic and commitment to the team.

“It’s been great to have him out here. He’s a consummate pro. He’s a super humble guy. He just kind of wants to do his job and stay out of the limelight,” said Petersen. “I can’t say enough good things about coach Cryder.”

According to Cryder, the Quincy coaches and players are the best part of the program he joined two years ago. He called the coaches “phenomenal,” especially Petersen, who he referred to as a “great coach and a class act.”

Although his wealth of football experience and knowledge certainly helps players on the field, Cryder wants to instill in them something that they can carry for the rest of their lives.

“No matter what sport you play, if you’re mentally into your sport and you’ve given it a conscious effort to try to be the best you can be, it’s a great reward that carries over in life as far as having discipline and responsibility,” he said.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com