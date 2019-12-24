Posted on Dec 24, 2019

One dead after construction truck and van collision

Quincy experienced a second vehicle fatality last week after a construction truck crashed into the back of a van.

Lynn M. Coffman, 64, of Tacoma died Dec. 16 at the scene of a construction truck versus van collision, according to a State Patrol news release. Sarah Scheid, 37, was driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan eastbound at 5:51 p.m. on Highway 28, near White Trail Road, when she slid into a ditch. Coffman was a passenger in Scheid’s van.

Lorenzo M. Mendoza, 57, of Pasco, was driving a 1999 Kenworth construction truck behind the van. Mendoza lost control of the truck and also slid into the ditch, striking the back of the van, according to the news release.

Scheid had a four-month-old boy, five-year-old girl, seven-year-old girl, 11-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy as passengers in the van.

All of the children were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, according to the news release. The 11-year-old girl was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Mendoza was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center as a precaution.

It is unknown if Coffman was wearing a seatbelt or the 12-year-old boy, according to the news release.

A GoFundMe account started for the family by a Devyn Hernandez says Coffman was Sarah Scheid’s mother.

The Kittitas-based family was driving back from a doctor appointment in Wenatchee for the 12-year-old, who was suffering from a broken wrist from a sledding accident the day before, according to the GoFundMe Campaign.

After the collision from the construction truck, the 12-year-old boy sustained a broken collarbone, traumatic brain injury and a pelvic fracture, according to the GoFundMe Campaign. The 11-year-old girl suffered traumatic brain injury, a small brain bleed, fractured two vertebrae and sustained damage to her arteries.

Scheid and the other children were okay, according to the GoFundMe Campaign.

People can donate by going to https://bit.ly/35FwsOO. The campaign had already raised $5,185 as of Dec. 20.

By Tony Buhr news@qvpr.com