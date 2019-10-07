Posted on Oct 7, 2019

One month to find the perfect pumpkin

Ed Sleater

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register

Ed Sleater of the Quincy Valley Lions Club picks a pumpkin for his neighbor on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 28, the opening weekend for the patch at Becerra Gardens, 11235 Road 9 NW, east of Quincy. The pumpkin patch, now in its tenth year, is a tradition in the area. Pumpkins are $3 each, and snacks are available for purchase. The event, which runs through the end of October, is one of the biggest fundraisers for the club, said Sleater. The third weekend is usually the busiest, especially after church on Sunday, he added.