Posted on Sep 7, 2018

Opportunity is rising in America: Column

By Rep. Dan Newhouse

What does opportunity mean in America? The American Dream means individuals and families are unconstrained from pursuing their own goals. It means that government policies will reduce burdens on citizens, taxpayers and entrepreneurs, not step between you and your ability to work hard.

Some numbers provide snapshots of Americans’ confidence and what economic opportunity looks like.

In the second quarter of 2018, from April to June, the economy grew at a rate of 4.2 percent – the fastest growth in four years – keeping it on track to meet President Trump’s goal of 3 percent annual growth.

Opportunity means feeling confident that you can find a job. As of May 2018, there were more job openings nationally than there are unemployed Americans. In July, the national unemployment rate stood at 3.9 percent, the lowest rate in 17 years.

In August, consumer confidence reached the highest level since October 2000. That means that American consumers – whose spending accounts for 70 percent of the U.S. economy – have hope that the economic future will be brighter. Manufacturers feel more positive about their ability to produce and sell their products.

While trade conflict has loomed over the agriculture sector and American exporters, the Trump administration’s recently announced preliminary deal on NAFTA renegotiation with Mexico is a very promising sign. The next step is to renegotiate a deal with Canada so that the U.S. strengthens our relationship and is on equal footing with both of our closest trading partners. Additionally, the announcement of a preliminary deal with the European Union several weeks ago was also a helpful signal to exporters.

During the two years of the 115th Congress in our country’s history, Republican majorities have worked hard to deliver results on issues that Americans care about. From tax reform that lets families and businesses keep more of what they earn, to reining in government regulations, our policies are working to improve optimism and energize the economy. That means putting you – not Washington, D.C. – in charge of your own lives, your pocketbook, your health care, and your livelihoods.

I believe that Americans feel better off now, and that is something we can be proud to improve upon until opportunity reaches every American.

Note: A strong economy does not mean it is always easy to find employment or develop necessary skills to attain a job. For job seekers in Central Washington, on Sept. 15, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., I will be hosting an Education and Job Training Expo in Yakima. This event will feature panels on financial aid and navigating college admissions to help equip anyone looking to continue their education. The Expo will be held at the Hopf Union Building at Yakima Valley College, on 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard. More information and an updated list of participants is at Newhouse.house.gov.

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., represents Washington’s 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives. To send an email to Rep. Newhouse, go to https://newhouse.house.gov/contact.