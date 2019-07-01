Posted on Jul 1, 2019

Other cities log more police calls than Quincy

In an evaluation of the safety of Quincy citizens compared to other Central Washington cities, the city of Quincy found that in 2018 there were 469 calls for service (CFS) per thousand Quincy residents, while in Ephrata there were 638 CFS per thousand, 550 CFS per thousand for Othello, and 766 CFS per thousand for Moses Lake.

Calls for service include criminal and non-criminal activity and can be community-generated or officer-initiated. They can include burglary, domestic disturbance, assault, property damage, vehicle accident, suicide attempts, suspicious activity, and a host of minor situations.

“While any call for service is important activity for a police department,” said Police Chief Kieth Siebert in a press release, “having fewer calls can be indicative of a safer community.

“Sometimes just the presence of an officer is a deterrent to crime, and soon we’ll have police patrols on bicycles giving them even greater mobility and stealth observance of potential criminal activity.”

Among the CFS items listed for the week of June 10-17 were two arrests, two thefts, seven burglar alarms, seven disturbances, one DUI, and seven traffic accidents.

“I believe the citizens of Quincy can have confidence that we are doing all that we can to make this a safe and wholesome community,” Siebert said in a press release. “Just the other day a group of senior ladies told me at one of our town hall meetings that they’ve never had any concern about their safety in our community. I think the low number of calls for service verifies this.”

In addition to public safety, Quincy police have also increased their efforts to connect with citizens through community partnerships. This includes meeting with school officials, religious charities, youth groups, health care providers, and other social outreach organizations.

“We conceive of the police as an agency of city government that shares with other municipal services the broad responsibility for strengthening the quality of community life,” said the incoming city administrator, Pat Haley, in a press release. “In addition to reducing crime, it is our hope the public will notice that Quincy police are contributing in many other ways to the good of the community.”

Post-Register Staff