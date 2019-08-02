Posted on Aug 2, 2019

Pharmacy still on way; owners eye early August opening

After the closure of the Shopko pharmacy on 13th Avenue SW in the spring, the Post-Register reported that Washington Valley Pharmacy, based in East Wenatchee, would open a new location in Quincy as soon as April.

With the spring long gone and the summer in full swing, the Washington Valley Pharmacy has yet to open its new location, which is just south of Quincy’s new traffic circle.

According to Washington Valley Pharmacy manager Harry Modi, the Quincy location should open soon, as early as the first week of August. The store opening has been delayed, in part because Washington Valley Pharmacy ownership is waiting for some approval from the city of Quincy, said Modi.

“We’ve done everything on our side,” Modi said.

When it opens, Washington Valley Pharmacy will be Quincy’s only independent pharmacy. Quincy Community Health Center does have a pharmacy; however, it is only for clinic patients. Since closing, Shopko customers in Quincy have been traveling to nearby cities for their medications.

In February, signs posted in the store alerted customers of a Feb. 13 closing date and all prescriptions being transferred to a Walgreens in East Wenatchee.

Shopko, a national retailer, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in January. The company released a list of Washington stores to be closed, naming May 5, 2019, as the prospective closing date. Those locations included Spokane, Yakima, Pullman and Lacey. Quincy was later added to the list.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com