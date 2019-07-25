Posted on Jul 24, 2019

Police seek information after fire in Quincy school

A small fire in a Quincy school in the early morning of Tuesday, July 16, has police seeking information about a person seen on a surveillance system.

On Friday, Quincy Chief of Police Kieth Siebert said there was no suspect in the case. Police had interviewed one young man, but he was not the person sought, he said.

Quincy Police Department seeks information about the person seen on an Ancient Lakes Elementary School camera.

QPD submitted photo



“About 1 a.m., a fire alarm went off at Ancient Lakes Elementary,” said Siebert. “Fire units responded and school employees and law enforcement.”

They found smoke in the building and a fire in a teachers’ lounge. It appeared that someone had set something on fire on a stove, Siebert said.

“It looks like it was caught in time,” he said.

On July 19, the lounge did not appear to have been damaged.

However, Siebert said, in a classroom a computer or monitor looked like it had been hit or broken.

Police ask for the public’s help in identifying the young male seen in images that QPD posted on its Facebook page. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call QPD at 509-787-2222 – a caller can remain anonymous, QPD said.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com