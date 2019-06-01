Posted on Jun 1, 2019

Port board supports move into industrial wastewater

Commissioners of the Port of Quincy voted in favor of “moving forward,” as Commissioner Brian Kuest put it, on a path toward taking on local industrial discharge wastewater.

At the May 22 meeting of the Port board, all three commissioners were present.

Leading up to the vote, Kuest spoke about industrial water users, which are a group of large employers in Quincy. He said the industrial water group members are in agreement on asking the Port to take over the industrial wastewater across the city of Quincy. They are talking about the wastewater after it is treated, not about the reuse system, Kuest explained to the other two commissioners. He said he has spoken with the city and irrigation district as the Port moves in this direction.

Later, Commissioner Curt Morris explained that the proposal would split discharge water from the reuse system being developed by the city. The Port has an idea at this point to land-apply the treated discharge water.

This proposal is different from the earlier concept the Port was working on, in 2017, to take on wastewater and the reuse system. The two proposals are apples and oranges, Kuest said.

Other items of discussion before the board included the following.

• The Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center needs to be cleaned up more between events, commissioners said in consultation with port staffers. Morris was concerned about litter and weeds outside. The board discussed how to manage renters of the facility and handle damages and cleanup.

• Upon a motion by Kuest, the board voted in favor of $500 sponsorship for the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Business Expo and Job Fair coming up.

• There were five bidders on a construction project in Industrial Park 4, said Larry Julius, a project manager with Gray & Osborne engineering. The port plans to build and own a 60,000-square-foot structure and lease it to Raceway Technology. After discussion of aspects of the job, commissioners decided to award it to Black Rock Construction and Development, of Moses Lake, with contingencies.

• Concerning Industrial Park 5, in George, commissioners discussed the status of plans for a sign. Commissioner Pat Connelly said the port needs to get going on it, and Kuest made a motion to spend up to $2,000 on gravel to form a base for the sign. The sign design had not been determined. The commissioners voted in favor.

• A new contractor is to come in and drill under Highway 281 to complete the water line project planned to bring George water north into Industrial Park 5. Previous attempts to drill under the highway failed.

• Chris Dowd asked the commissioners about where the marketing for Colockum Ridge Golf Course stands. Controller Darci Kleyn said Catalina Blancas had just started; she was hired to work part-time for the port in marketing, while she continues to work at the chamber of commerce.

By Dave Burgess