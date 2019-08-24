Posted on Aug 24, 2019

Port district properties getting interest

Following their groundbreaking ceremony for a new employer, the commissioners of the Port of Quincy discussed the building project that is bringing the company, Raceways Technology, to Quincy in their regular Wednesday meeting.

All three members of the Port board were present for the Aug. 14 meeting.

Commissioners discussed the timing of the construction of the building on nine acres to be leased by Raceways, and they approved a motion to ratify a bond resolution for the building project. The facility planned for the property at the southeast corner of Columbia Way and Intermodal Way will be built over the next several months.

Raceways owner Josh Paul says his Tacoma-based company will expand with the new Quincy site and bring dozens of jobs.

The Port’s Industrial Park 5, in George, is getting attention. Port commissioners reviewed a map of Park 5 identifying three acres for an interested party. Commissioner Curt Morris directed Larry Julius, of Gray & Osborne, an engineering firm, to create a legal description for the three acres as a step toward getting the plot appraised.

Morris also said someone is interested in 15 acres in Park 5. He asked Julius for the legal description on that plot also as a prerequisite to getting it appraised.

Turning to industrial wastewater, the commissioners discussed the proposed discharge project, including a draft of a request for qualifications from design firms to work on the system. The RFQ has a pretty tight schedule in it, Morris said, “but we’re on a tight schedule.”

Commissioners also talked with Julius about locating pipes already in the ground – information that will be needed for design of a system.

Looking to the longer-term future, the commissioners talked about how to extend utilities eastward for future development. The city can’t expand its urban growth area until it uses more of the land in its UGA on the east side, Morris said. So, commissioners discussed the idea of putting in a culvert at Road 11 NW near Road O NW, on the eastern side of Quincy, in order to place utility lines across a wasteway that runs north to south there. An old wooden bridge there now, Julius said, would not likely support pipes.

Commissioner Brian Kuest gave an update on a state grant to be used for a facilities assessment for Quincy Valley Medical Center.

Chris Dowd spoke to the board about a list of equipment needed for Colockum Ridge Golf Course, suggesting buying five pieces of equipment in a package deal. Morris said that when Comptroller Darci Kleyn returns, they would look at “the pecking order” of equipment needs. In the discussion, they also noted that the course is doing better this year, with more play and tournaments.

In other matters before the Port, commissioners listened to Pat Haley talk about an organization he works with. Haley is the incoming Quincy city administrator, but he was at the Port meeting to talk about citizenship classes.

Haley said he has worked with Hand in Hand Immigration Services in Wenatchee and is a sort of liaison in Quincy looking for a space to hold an eight-week class. Morris said he is open to the idea of offering a room in the conference center but wanted to know more about the organization and its needs.

Commissioners reviewed a draft of a brochure the Port wants to make available inside the conference center.

Sarah Hawes said a refrigerator in the Port offices failed. Commissioners asked her to bring research on buying a basic new refrigerator to the next meeting.

The board also talked with Julius about the surface at the intermodal facility and what options there are for preparing the yard to be used by more customers.

Shortly after the meeting, a public hearing was held to take comment on the proposed sale of nearly five acres in Industrial Park 4 for $362,000 to Zoomhash. No comments were presented, and the board approved the sale.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com