Posted on Jul 6, 2019

Port of Quincy close to starting on industrial building

Commissioners of the Port of Quincy are close to completing a deal that would have the port construct a building to house Raceway Technology., which would be a new employer in Quincy.

At the June 26 port meeting, commissioners discussed the port’s industrial properties and gave some time to a deal with Raceway, a deal that the port has been working on for a couple of years. Raceway is interested in 9 acres in the port’s Industrial Park 4.

Involved in the deal is Washington Trust Bank, which is expected to advance funds from a bond issue for the building for Raceway. Before the bank will advance funds, Raceway must give a deposit and rent, Kuest explained later, and sign the lease with the port. Then construction can begin. The building has been designed, and the port has selected a contractor to build it.

If all goes as planned, Raceway will be in the new building and have 45-60 people working in Quincy by the end of the year, according to Kuest.

Port commissioners also heard a report from Sarah Hawes on tables, chairs and a wedding coming up in the main hall of the conference center. Asked about the new sound system in the hall, she said she informs renters that the system is ready to use.

Catalina Blancas updated the board on marketing the conference center, a new role for her. Blancas also works at Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Commissioner Brian Kuest gave an update on dealings with the industrial water users group and the city of Quincy regarding handling discharge water from local industries. Kuest said the subject would be on the agenda at the next meeting of the Quincy City Council. The board voted in favor, with conditions, of engaging Landau Associates, an environmental and geotechnical firm, at a cost of $25,000 to perform an assessment, which will be paid for by the water users group.

Kuest relayed to the port board a summary of ongoing talks between the leaders of Quincy Valley Medical Center and of Samaritan Healthcare of Moses Lake.

Commissioners tabled an item of new business regarding a service agreement with Grant County Economic Development Council.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com