Posted on Dec 31, 2019

Port of Quincy to expand freight terminal

The Port of Quincy is moving forward with an almost $700,000 expansion of its Intermodal Terminal for storing freight products headed to the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma.

The expansion is one of a two-part phase that the port is working toward, according to a Port of Quincy news release. Phase one includes expanding the port’s Intermodal Terminal’s gravel surface by 90,000 square feet and will include 8,000 tons of compacted surfacing material. Phase one will cost about $300,000. The terminal is located at the end of Farm Road on the eastside of Quincy.

The shuttle wagon used in the Intermodal Terminal yard to move freight containers.

Submitted photo by Port of Quincy

The project is in response to the growing requests from companies to ship westbound to the ports in Seattle and Tacoma, according to the news release.

The Port of Quincy anticipates it will complete the phase one resurfacing design in 2019 and construction sometime in early 2020, according to the news release.

In phase two, the port will improve its electrical and lighting systems, which will cost about $400,000, according to the news release. The updates will allow the port to add 30 refrigerated containers to the terminal. The port will request assistance from the state legislature or grants to complete phase two.

The Intermodal Terminal is located next to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail line that goes over Stevens Pass, according to the news release. It currently provides storage and loading services for 40 refrigerated units.

It also has over 8,000 feet of rail storage/siding tracks and could accommodate loading westbound short-haul trains with 20 foot or 40 foot containers of dry and/or perishable agricultural products, according to the news release. It also has a container loader and a shuttle wagon, a small locomotive, to help organize containers.

There is also almost one-million square feet of warehousing in close proximity to the Intermodal Terminal to provide shippers with distribution, cross-dock and storage capacity in and out of central Washington, according to the news release.

Post-Register staff