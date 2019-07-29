Posted on Jul 29, 2019

Post-Register welcomes new reporter

Southwest Washington native Miles King has started as a new reporter with The Quincy Valley Post-Register.

King started mid-July, following the departure of Sebastian Moraga, who took a position with the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce in June.

Post-Register Editor Dave Burgess said King is a great addition to the staff.

“Miles brings the broad skill set we need at the Post-Register, including the ability to tackle sports, news and features,” Burgess said. “I am sure he will also be an asset in digital platforms.”

Miles King



King hails from Vancouver, Washington. He graduated from Clark College before transferring to Central Washington University in 2017, where he completed a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism in March. While attending Central, King contributed to PULSE magazine and The Observer, both award-winning publications. He held positions of reporter, news editor and editor-in-chief with The Observer.

King also volunteered at the award-winning 88.1 the Burg’ as a sports talk show personality and produced his own sports podcast. Toward the end of his time at Central, he also called color commentary for both Central men’s and women’s basketball.

“Color commentary was definitely a challenge for me,” King said. “I really enjoy radio, and I thought I’d give it a shot before leaving Central.”

King brings a wealth of sports knowledge to his role, with experience writing for The Observer’s sports section as well as CWU Athletics Communications. Growing up, he played soccer, basketball, football, baseball and ran some track. King is an avid Portland Trailblazers and Seattle Seahawks fan and considers basketball his favorite sport today.

With all of his writing experience coming from a small campus community, King is excited to work in a great community like Quincy.

“When I moved out to Ellensburg for school, I really just fell in love with Central Washington; the scenery, the weather and everything,” King said. “I really targeted the area in my job hunt and am really happy to have landed here.”

King can be contacted at sports@qvpr.com, and 787-4511.

Post-Register Staff