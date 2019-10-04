Posted on Oct 4, 2019

Property crime concerns remain after businesses hit

On June 11, two individuals attempted to steal a weed eater out of Chet’s Honda Polaris owner Rob Sole’s truck. Sole saw the pair digging through the bed of his truck, which was parked in front of the store, and went outside to confront them.

The two ran away when approached by Sole; however, one returned and pleaded with Sole not to call the police and promised not to return ever again.

This incident was one of several that Sole said have hit his business recently.

Sole has voiced his concerns to city officials. The Post-Register reported in July that Sole shared his opinions at the June 12 board of commissioners of the Port of Quincy meeting and a Quincy City Council meeting in May.

Sole has also spoken with the mayor, he said in September. Sole said he had yet to hear of any changes from the Quincy Police Department. He believes part of the issue is the lack of officers on duty during from dusk to dawn, the time when most property crimes are occurring.

According to Quincy Police Department Chief Kieth Siebert, there are three to four officers on duty during night shifts, and there are on average one or two thefts every week. Siebert felt that the department has put the people responsible away in jail, adding, “We feel pretty good about where things are at.”

City Administrator Pat Haley believes the police department is doing a good job as well, adding, “It’s one of those issues you just do your best.” Haley also shared that the city will pay more attention to the issue, but Quincy Police cannot guard business properties all night.

According to Haley, the city has recommended that businesses improve security, especially with high-value items. The Post-Register also reported in July that the port had looked into creating its own police force, but the force could only patrol port properties.

Siebert agreed that private security would be very effective toward stopping crime, adding, “There’s nothing better than a human witness.”

According to Andrew Erickson, of Erickson Tank and Pump, Dan Couture of IFP Inc., a security organization serving Central Washington, presented in a town hall meeting in George on Sept. 17. According to Erickson, many of the attendees seemed interested in the services of IFP to help better protect George.

In mid-September, Erickson said he called the police regarding a man under the influence of drugs walking around without a shirt on near his business. The business is on a dead-end street, and the man appeared just as the sun set. According to Erickson, the police did not arrive until over an hour later. The shirtless man had left by then.

“If the county can’t have sheriffs in the area, we need something,” he said.

Erickson organized a town-hall style meeting in George in late July. He said he has invested about $10,000 into security for his business.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com