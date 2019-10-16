Posted on Oct 16, 2019

Proposition 1 aims for a safer Grant County with sales tax hike

Local voters will soon have the chance to make their opinions count on several public offices and measures important in Quincy Valley, including Proposition 1.

Billed as a 0.3 percent law and justice sales tax, Proposition 1 aims to provide funding for sweeping upgrades in law enforcement and public safety across Grant County. The leading proponent of the measure is Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office would receive a portion of the funds collected; police departments around the county would receive portions; and the county would have funding to build a new, larger jail, according to Jones.

Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones speaks about Proposition 1 at a meeting in Quincy on Sept. 30.

Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register



Jones has made presentations many times to inform the public about Proposition 1, including at least three appearances in Quincy. He spoke and showed slides at a Quincy City Council meeting, at a Quincy Rotary Club lunch meeting, and a public meeting at Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center. At each appearance, he shared an abundance of data and answered questions about law enforcement, the county jail in Ephrata and details of Proposition 1.

Central to the proposal is the condition of the county jail, described as too crowded, understaffed, and costly to maintain.

Jones has taken council members from various cities on tours of the current jail, and it was “really eye opening for them,” Jones said at Quincy Rotary Club on Sept. 19.

Jones’ handout material states: Over 65 percent of the time the jail is at maximum capacity and therefore must release misdemeanor offenders for most theft, drug, and gang offenses. A new and larger facility ensures that offenders go to jail rather than be released.

Funding for a jail

Proposition 1 comes at a time when public safety, particularly property crime, is a hot-button issue in Quincy Valley. Some business owners and residents have spoken at public meetings this year about frustration with crimes and loss of property.

If it passes, the sales tax increase – 3 cents on a $10 purchase – would be paid by visitors making purchases in Grant County as well as by residents. This sharing of costs is touted as a major plus in Prop 1’s favor.

The county expects the sales tax increase to raise $5.5 million to $6 million per year. Sixty percent of that would go to the county, or $3.3 million to $3.6 million.

The revenue could form the basis for a bond issue to fund construction of a new jail, at an estimated cost of $40 million to $60 million. There is not a design for a new facility yet, but if the proposition passes, Jones has said, a committee would be assembled to study the facility needs in detail. He has said, however, that the facility would be in Ephrata and on land the county already owns.

Questions have come up about the mechanism of a sales tax and whether it comes with a specified sunset. There isn’t a defined end point to it. Jones said voters could end it by vote later, and several nearby counties have implemented similar sales tax increases.

Another question that has come up is how the current jail might be used if a new jail is built. At the public meeting at Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center on Sept. 30, County Commissioner Cindy Carter was present and answered that the county will certainly make use of the old jail in some way. It might even become office space, she said.

Later, Carter confirmed that the county has some taxing authority of its own, but the county commissioners “like to have buy-in” from residents, she said. Asked if she supports the measure, she said, “Whatever the voters decide,” because it would affect their pocketbooks.

Local use of funds

Proposition 1 funds could be used in many ways by local law enforcement agencies, to buy equipment or add officers, for instance. Population growth is outpacing growth in the number of law enforcement officers, Jones has said.

According to Jones’ handout information, Quincy, based on its population of 7,495, would receive $308,000 to $336,000 per year from Prop 1 funds.

George, with its population of 501, would receive $20,000 to $22,000, according to the handout. However, it is unclear whether funding would go to George because it does not have a police force.

George’s mayor, Gerene Nelson, said by phone she did not have a plan for Prop 1 funds and did not expect George to receive a share, without a police department of its own.

In Quincy, Chief of Police Kieth Siebert has some ideas of what to do with Prop 1 funds. He recently wrote in an email to the Post-Register: If Proposition 1 should pass I would like to install a robust citywide camera system and then create a new sergeant position to oversee the detectives, school resource officer and community officer positions. This would help with the span of control and give daily input on their activities.

Around Grant County, cities have supported Proposition 1 in measures voted on by council members. Cities listed on forasafergrantcounty.org as supporting the measure are Soap Lake, Mattawa, Warden, Moses Lake and Ephrata.

The Quincy City Council has not voted on a measure related to Proposition 1, but such a resolution – in favor of it – is on the agenda for the Quincy council’s meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

For more information from the people supporting Proposition 1, visit forasafergrantcounty.org. The website includes comparisons of population and funding with other counties and jails.

Ballots for the Nov. 5 General Election are expected to be mailed by Oct. 18. Voters have until Nov. 5 to turn them in.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com