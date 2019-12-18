Posted on Dec 18, 2019

Prosser’s high scoring second quarter dooms Jacks

After another strong start in the first quarter, the Jacks basketball team fell to the visiting Prosser Mustangs 86-52 on Dec. 14 at home.

The Jacks were led by sophomore Aidan Heikes with 19 points and five rebounds. Senior Joahan Fregoso also added 11 points and three rebounds.

Saturday night’s loss wrapped up a winless week for the Jacks. The first loss came on the road against Wahluke on Dec. 10 by a score of 90-72, and the second, a 78-51 loss at Grandview on Dec. 13. Quincy has had a winless season so far at 0-6.

Quincy sophomore Saul Alvarez drives to the hoop during Saturday’s loss at home to Prosser.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register

The green and gold started the game strongly, trading baskets with the Mustangs on their way to a 9-7 lead. The visitors recovered to tie the game at 13 to close the first period.

“We did a really good job rebounding and then on offense we kept the ball moving,” Head Coach Scott Bierlink said. “We had players making plays and we knocked some shots down.”

The Jacks kept the pressure on the visitors early in the second quarter, jumping out to a 25-18 lead midway through. The visitors recovered with a 12-to-0 run to take a 30-25 lead. After that, the green and gold knocked down three free throws to stop the Mustang run, but Prosser started another 14-to-0 run to close the half. The Jacks headed into the break facing a 44-28 deficit.

“They really got to us in the second quarter, where we couldn’t handle the press and we turned it over,” Bierlink said.

The Mustangs continued their strong offensive play in the third quarter with double-digit scoring. Baskets for the green and gold came few and far between in the third quarter with one three-point shot made.

“They hit three or four shots, we missed two or three, that’s eight, 12, 10, 14 points—whatever it is,” Bierlink said. “You go from this being a 10-point game to a 20-point game.”

The teams traded baskets for the remainder of the contest with the Jacks cutting the Prosser lead to 24, before the visitors again pushed the game to its final margin, closing the game 86-52.

The Jacks return to action Friday, Dec. 20 against Wapato on the road.

By Miles King sports@qvpr.com